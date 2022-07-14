COVID in Fife: Seven deaths in Fife confirmed in last week

But while cases of the virus rise, the region’s losses have remained in single figures each week since mid April.

The latest data published by the National Records of Scotland (NRS) show Fife had seven deaths where the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was mentioned on the death certificate in the week of July 10.

Only City of Edinburgh had more with 14. Six were recorded in North Lanarkshire.

Picture Michael Gillen

In total, 25 out of 32 council areas had at least one death involving COVID-19 last week.

Between July 4-10, a total of 83 deaths were registered across Scotland - an increase of 22 from the previous week.

Of those, 52 were aged 75 or older, 20 were aged 65 to 74, and 11 were under 65.

Females accounted for 46 were, and men 37.

A total of people died in in hospitals, nine in care homes, and six at home or a non-institutional setting.

After adjusting for age, people living in the most deprived areas were 2.4 times as likely to die with COVID-19 as those in the least deprived areas.

The size of this gap had slowly widened over the period of the pandemic but has narrowed slightly since January when it was 2.5