Growing number of motorhome tourists sparks parking charge trial at Fife beauty spots

Fife Coast and Countryside Trust is launching the trial at Kingsbarns Beach and Elie Ruby Bay beach car parks.

They have both seen a significant increase in visitor numbers from motorhome users.

The money raised will be ring fenced to facilitate safe parking, extend the opening hours of public toilets and create a network of chemical toilet disposal points.

There has been a surge in motorhomes at Fife's top beauty spots

The decision to bring in charges follows a consultation on how to manage the growing problem as more and more motorhomes descend on the area.

A report produced by the arms length trust outlined some of the steps that could be taken to ensure safer parking, sustainable access and investing back into the communities.

After gauging the views of residents, landowners, community councils, Fife Council and visitors, it decided to pilot parking charges.

New signs detailing the charges

Visitors can park for free for up to two hours, and after that will be charged £2.

There will be free parking for disabled badge holders, and limited overnight parking in designated bays at £10.00

Robbie Blyth, head of operations, FCCT said, “We feel that the time is right for us to pilot the introduction of a modest car parking charges scheme for Kingsbarns and Elie Ruby Bay Beaches.

“This is very much in line with the feedback from the many stakeholders who expressed their views on the future management of these areas. It is anticipated that moving forward this new initiative will help protect the landscape, boost the local economy and provide funding for local projects.

“Many European countries have realised the benefits for tourism from encouraging motorcaravans to visit by providing a network of safe and sustainable overnight parking and waste points facilities called Motorhome Aires and I look forward to the day that Fife can have a network of such facilities.”

The trust has produced a new motorhome leaflet to give visitors guidance.

Added Robbie: “We believe it will be especially useful for those new to the motorhome community and give them useful information to get the most out of their visit, but also make them aware of their responsibilities when holidaying in Fife.”

The pilot was welcomed y Fife Council.

Councillor Altany Craik spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning , said: "We want to encourage visitors to make the most of all that Fife has to offer, and there's no doubt that Kingsbarns Beach and Ruby Bay are fabulous places to go and spend some time.

​"By re-investing money raised into improving facilities we are aiming to give Fife’s tourism sector a more sustainable future.