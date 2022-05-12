The well known landmark, which weighs several hundred tonnes, is a leftover legacy of BiFab which ceased operations at the town’s dock yard in 2020.

The steel fabrication company, which has yards in Methil and one on the Isle of Lewis, went into administration after Scottish Government ministers ruled out nationalising the company.

The crane upside down in the water after decommissioning efforts this morning.

A spokesperson for Forth Ports, owner of the Port of Burntisland, said: “We can confirm that the topside element of a redundant crane, that was in the process of being demolished by a specialist contractor at the Port of Burntisland in Fife, has fallen into the West Dock at the port.

“This is clearly a concerning incident and it is important to confirm that there are no reports of any injuries.

“A team from Forth Ports and the demolition contractor is on site and is currently assessing the best way to recover the structure from the dock.

The crane as it looked before the incident.

“The specialist demolition contractor was in full control of the site and the operation at the time of the incident. There will be a full investigation by both Forth Ports and the contractor as to the cause of the incident.

“The West Dock of the port remains closed at this time.”

Councillor Kathleen Leslie, for Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy, said: “Forth Ports have informed me that a specialist team from Grangemouth has been sent to Burntisland to ensure the site is made safe.

"I will be getting back in touch with them to check that all health and safety procedures are being followed and that their practices are up to scratch.

"Thankfully there are no injuries but any safety issues need to be addressed at the site.