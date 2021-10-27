Crocus bulbs planted in Kirkcaldy to support Rotary campaign to eradicate polio

This year, the club has purchased purple crocus bulbs – the colour represents the ink used to dip a child’s finger into to denote he or she has been vaccinated.

One or two primary schools agreed to plant them in their planters on their return from the autumn break.

Beavers from the 86th Fife Scout group planted bulbs on the waterfront, in the beds opposite Volunteers Green that are maintained by the local voluntary group Growing Kirkcaldy. Pic: George McLuskie

Meanwhile, on Sunday Beavers from the 86th Fife Scout group planted bulbs on the waterfront, in the beds opposite Volunteers Green that are maintained by the local voluntary group, Growing Kirkcaldy.

Alice Soper, past president of Rotary and chairman of Growing Kirkcaldy, said: “If we can all continue to do just a little to help, we will be close to achieving the ultimate goal of a polio free world.

"I am delighted that these Kirkcaldy children will be contributing some of their free time to help others.”

