Eileen Blair, and her four-legged-friend, Chester, wowed judges at Birmingham’s NEC arena in the four day event that celebrates dogs from all over the globe.

The two-year-old pooch is a breed of livestock guardian dog from France, where it is commonly called the Patou with the breed originating from the French side of the Pyrenees Mountains that separate France and Spain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chester at a previous event. Pic Adam Wilcock.

Eileen, a railway signaller from Methilhill, said: “I’m very happy that Chester won first in the Limit Class as we weren’t even going to compete this year.

"My friend dragged us down to Birmingham to take part and I was shocked when they announced that he had won!

“It’s a real achievement for Chester.

Eileen with Chester at Perth Open Show in Errol 2021.

"When COVID struck all the competitions were cancelled and it has been quite hard to get him to focus - all he wants to do is play now.”

Eileen also said that the win was extra special as her husband, Brian, who sadly passed away at the start of the year, was excited to see Chester compete.

“Chester’s win came exactly nine weeks after the sudden and very unexpected passing of Brian, who was so looking forward to Chester being shown at Crufts.

Chester relaxing after his win.

"We’re all very proud of him with his win, especially with everything that is going on in the world right now.

Eileen adds that before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Chester was training to be a pack dog but had to stop due to the restrictions.

"He was going through training to be a pack dog which is essentially a therapy dog,” she added. “He is absolutely brilliant with kids and old people – he’s really friendly, loves to give cuddles and if you have biscuits he’ll be your best friend.

"Hopefully when he is through all of his Limit class’s he’ll be able to move on to the Open class which is full of champions – he is a lovely dog and I’m very lucky to have him.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.