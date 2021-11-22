Private Buglass' niece, Mrs Margaret L'Etang, contacted Councillor Tony Miklinski two years ago to ask if something could be done.

It’s not easy to get changes made to war memorials, therefore it's taken some time to find the funding and get the necessary permissions.

Margaret said: “I've been in communication with Cllr Miklinski for almost three years trying to make my dream come true.

The rededication added Private Buglass' name to the war memorial

"I wanted to have my uncle's sacrifice recorded on his home town memorial, and today has been a wonderful and moving experience.

"I am just so happy to see his name recorded for posterity and want to thank all concerned.”

Cllr Miklinski said: Most folk won't realise how difficult it is to have a war memorial changed.

"It's taken three years to get the necessary planning permissions and funding in place, but it was so worth it. “Private Buglass' niece has been the driving force and, as an ex Serviceman myself, I was determined to make this happen, for his family and for the wider community.

"As World War Two passes from living memory, we have to work even harder to remember the horrors of war and the sacrifices real people have to make.”

