Curnie Clubs secured in Fife for another three years thanks to vital funding

The clubs, which are run by Fife Alcohol Support Services (FASS), are small social groups – Curnie is a Scots word for a small gathering - with several running across Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes, Methil, Leven, Cupar and Cowdenbeath.

During lockdown, the clubs have been meeting online, taking part in a whole menu of social, therapeutic and creative activities with the emphasis focusing on members supporting each other in a friendly, understanding and empowering place.

Curnie Clubs project manager, Donald Grieve.

Loneliness and isolation were recognised as being major public health issues across Scotland before the pandemic hit, but services are often focused on older or younger people with those who are middle aged left to fend for themselves.

COVID has highlighted that people of all ages can suffer greatly from isolation, and need help from the community.

Donald Grieve, Curnie Clubs project manager, said: “People who have become severely isolated often need more than befriending to help rejoin communities.

"This funding allows staff trained in counselling skills and using therapeutic approaches, alongside friendship in the clubs, to support members’ journeys.

“It’s important that we’re not complacent at this time though as people need us more than ever since lockdown.

"We have the basics to support our clubs in place, and we’re now looking for match funding to ensure counselling, so our Curnie volunteer service and other resources are secure.

"Our members are often afraid to visit public places or use public transport when they come to us, and they need to be able to practice these skills, with the right support, at the right time, and in the right place.

"We can get them back to communities of their choice, whether that’s social, volunteering, education or employment.”

Kate Still, Scotland chairman of The National Lottery Community Fund, added: “In these uncertain times our priority is to ensure that National Lottery money continues to flow to charities, voluntary sector organisations and grassroots groups.

"I would like to congratulate FASS on their award, theirs is an important project and will support people now and in the future when they can physically come back together to make great things happen in their community.”

