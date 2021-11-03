The Tattie Shed opened in the town’s Whytescauseway in April offering customers locally sourced baked potatoes, patisserie as well as Wicked cheesecakes.

Its owner has revealed the shop is moving to larger premises inside the Mercat Shopping Centre, opposite TK Maxx – and it is opening on Friday (November 5).

The move will allow the business to offer a dine in option for locals as well as takeaway.

Owner Bridget McGuire said: “We have decided to move to larger premises with a dine in option for our customers.

"We also saw the huge effort and investment that has been put into the Mercat Shopping Centre by its new management team, and we are keen to support the growth of Kirkcaldy town centre and its shopping centre.

“The new premises is completely under cover within the shopping centre with all of its amenities and has tables so that our customers can enjoy a dine in option as well as a takeaway option.

As well as offering their popular baked potatoes, The Tattie Shed will also be offering a new breakfast menu featuring delicious sweet pancakes and traditional breakfast rolls at its new premises inside the Mercat.

“We are really excited to open on Friday.”

Bridget said their emphasis is very much of producing local, quality food but that they also have new menu plans: “We are keeping the favourites from the old menu and adding some exciting new toppings, " he said, “along with a wider selection of sweet treats from the super talented young baker at Temptations bakery who is our cheesecake guru and of course we stock Fisher and Donaldson cakes including their famous fudge donuts.

“We are launching a new breakfast menu featuring delicious sweet pancakes and traditional breakfast rolls.

"We are grateful to have local multi award winning butcher Tom Courts of Burntisland on board as our supplier.

“We are continuing to serve fresh Lavazza coffee because its awesome and we are busy formulating some new festive twists for our coffee menu and our baked potatoes.”

Bridget added: “We can’t wait to welcome our customers back to our bigger and better premises and would like to take this opportunity to thank our fantastic customers that have supported us through our first year in business.”

