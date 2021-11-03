Greener Kirkcaldy and Fife Council are among the individuals, businesses and community organisations from across the country which are in the running for the accolades after being nominated by people who have seen and felt the positive impact of their work.

The awards are organised by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP) as part of the Scotland Loves Local campaign, which encourages everyone to choose local and support businesses in their communities to build a better, stronger future.

Greener Kirkcaldy has been shortlisted in the Climate Town category while Fife Council has been named as a finalist in the Town Centre Living category.

Greener Kirkcaldy staff at its community bike shop in Kirkcaldy. Pictured are: Suzy Goodsir, David Glover and Lauren Parry. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

The community-led charity and development trust based in Kirkcaldy is working locally to combat the climate emergency, tackle fuel poverty and food insecurity, bringing people together for a more sustainable town.

Its activities have a significant impact on levels of climate change awareness, attitudes and carbon emissions and it is currently delivering a Fife-wide climate action with Fife Council, Fife Communities Climate Action Network and Fife College.

Since 2010, Greener Kirkcaldy has supported the community to save over 130,000 tonnes of carbon, by reducing energy use, growing food, cooking from scratch and reducing waste.

Work is underway to turn the former Co-Op gap site on Kirkcaldy High Street into a new development of 39 flats and commercial units.

Suzy Goodsir, chief executive, said: “Scotland Loves Local is an excellent campaign supporting local businesses and town centres.

"We are honoured to be shortlisted for the climate town award.

"We're passionate about our town and about helping people and businesses play their part in tackling climate change.”

Meanwhile, Fife Council has been nominated for its projects – developing vacant sites – in Lochgelly, Cupar and Kirkcaldy.

In Lochgelly, 31 new town centre homes are being developed through a project which involves re-purposing a vacant former Category B townhouse into four mid-market homes for rent. Working with Ore Valley Housing Association, the council has also created 12 new one and two-bedroom homes on the site of a former library.

That work led to the development of 15 one-bedroom homes on remediated waste ground.

In Cupar, the Inner Court Development will see the council support Kingdom Housing to develop 23 affordable / mid-market homes with funding to help underpin another long-standing in town gap site.

In Kirkcaldy, Fife Council has led the acquisition and development of the Co-op gap site in the town centre to build 39 affordable housing units.

Councillor Neil Crooks, convener of Kirkcaldy Area Committee, said:“ It is terrific to see Fife Council amongst the nominees for recognition in the awards.

“Kirkcaldy town centre is a great example of businesses and council services combining not only to stop the retail decline but turn it around with positive action.

“They cite the local living issue where the Council purchased a vacant property next to the former Co-op gap site to deliver a significant housing development which is great.

However, conversions of firmer retail space to flats by private owners and developers will also bring additional residents into the town centre and these are being delivered too.

“Kirkcaldy’s Ambitions Partnership promoted the idea of increasing residential opportunities to help bring life back into our town centre and it’s great to see these ambitions being recognised.”

