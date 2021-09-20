Developer plans almost 100 homes on site of former Fife papermill

Campion Homes wants to build on land which once housed Tullis Russell’s huge premises in Glenrothes.

The homes would be over and above the development planned by Bellway Homes.

Campion has lodged a planning application for 97 houses.

Housing development proposed for former Tullis Russell site

It followed a pre-planning application in March designed to seek feedback.

The site is currently being demolished.

The paper mill’s power plant has been redeveloped as a biomass plant, and the rest of the site is being cleared to be made available for major development.

Campion said, in a supporting statement lodged with the local authority, that its proposals would enhance the area, providing “high quality housing to satisfy the expectations of potential residents and purchasers within the local and wider area. “

The homes would be built in phases, and would incorporate parking and open public spaces.

It said: “The project team believe that these proposals represent a new, vibrant and attractive destination that will complement the town of Glenrothes and its housing stock.

“They will provide much needed housing whose design will be focused on an approach that will achieve high quality modern living which is distinctive, easy to move around, safe, pleasant, adaptable, welcoming and resource efficient.”Its supporting statement also noted it would “generate no adverse impacts on existing services and infrastructure and will not adversely affect the amenity of existing or future residents. “

The application will be considered in due course by councillors and officers.

