Diamond day for Kirkcaldy couple

Ron and Grace Tait with Deputy Lieutenant Jim Kinloch and Councillor Neil Crooks. Pic: Andrew Beveridge.

Ron and Grace Tait, of Begg Farm Cottages, marked their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday.

The couple originally met at Puddledub whilst getting off the school bus and they met again at Dothan Farm next to the Begg Farm.

They were married at Invertiel Parish Church on March 24, 1962 and had their reception at the White Heather in Kirkcaldy.

Ron has been at the Begg Farm since he was 11 years old and started working on the farm at the age of 15.

He’s still there, although now retired.

While during her working life, Grace worked at Haxton's in Kirkcaldy High Street, the Victoria Hospital and at Asda for 19 years before retiring.

The couple received a visit from local councillor Neil Crooks, who presented them with a gift voucher on behalf of Fife Council, and Col. Jim Kinloch, Deputy Lieutenant of Fife.

