Dogs Trust appeals for more pet fosterers as it expands into Fife

Dogs Trust is launching its Home from Home scheme across the east coast of Scotland - and is looking for people willing to foster a dog to come forward.

Megan Wilkinson, who has just been employed as Dogs Trust’s first Home from Home co-ordinator, wants to hear from dog loving locals willing to open their doors to more pets.

She said: “Our foster scheme is a very important part of our work finding new homes for every dog that comes into our care.

Megan Wilkinson, the Dogs Trust’s first Home from Home co-ordinator

“Some dogs are more suited to a home environment than kennels and these are the dogs that we look to place into a foster home.

“The long-lasting impact of the pandemic means some dog owners are finding themselves having to make very difficult decisions which may include giving up their pets.

“We need to be there for as many people and dogs as possible so increasing the number of foster carers we have is a positive way to increase our support during this challenging time.

To foster you must have a love of dogs, a secure garden area, be at home most of the day and preferably not have young children.

You also have the time and patience to help the dog adjust to their new surroundings and also be prepared to say goodbye when their forever home is found.