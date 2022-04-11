New veterinary practice planned for Fife town
Plans have been submitted to launch a new veterinary practice in a Fife town.
Leven based Ramsay Holdings has submitted a planning application to Fife Council to carry out demolition work and build the new business on a site to the east of the wok And Spice restaurant at Bankhead Park, Glenrothes.
The vet would be home to a specialist referral clinic focussing on orthopaedic and spinal injuries for domestic pets, many of which require specialised scanning, surgery and after care.
A statement submitted as part of the planning application added: “Whilst the majority of referrals and treatments will be in the course of a normal day, the practice will be required to open for emergency cases, and veterinary support staff will be on site 24/7 providing post-surgery care.
In 2008, councillors approved a separate application to create a car wash business on the site.
They will consider the new application in due course.