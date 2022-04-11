New doggy day care centre planned in Fife

Approval to change the use of a building on Southfield Industrial Estate in Glenrothes to accommodate the business has been tabled with Fife Council.

The application, from Emma Smith, who stays in the town, is to transform a former commercial storage area at 64 Cavendish Way.

Plans for the doggy day care centre were lodged this week

If approved, the business could create three full-time jobs immediately, and the applicant hopes to increase that number to five in the coming 12 months.

A statement submitted with the planning application said: “There is a direct benefit to other businesses in that employees can drop off their dogs going to their work and pick up going home.