New doggy day care centre planned in Fife

Plans to establish a new doggy day care facility in a Fife town have been submitted.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 11th April 2022, 9:39 am

Approval to change the use of a building on Southfield Industrial Estate in Glenrothes to accommodate the business has been tabled with Fife Council.

The application, from Emma Smith, who stays in the town, is to transform a former commercial storage area at 64 Cavendish Way.

Read More

Read More
Safety checks on headstones at Fife cemetery

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Plans for the doggy day care centre were lodged this week

If approved, the business could create three full-time jobs immediately, and the applicant hopes to increase that number to five in the coming 12 months.

A statement submitted with the planning application said: “There is a direct benefit to other businesses in that employees can drop off their dogs going to their work and pick up going home.

“This is especially useful for households that usually have someone home during the day but may have an appointment. They will now be able to have their dog looked after responsibly. “

FifeEmma SmithGlenrothesFife Council