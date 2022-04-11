New doggy day care centre planned in Fife
Plans to establish a new doggy day care facility in a Fife town have been submitted.
Approval to change the use of a building on Southfield Industrial Estate in Glenrothes to accommodate the business has been tabled with Fife Council.
The application, from Emma Smith, who stays in the town, is to transform a former commercial storage area at 64 Cavendish Way.
If approved, the business could create three full-time jobs immediately, and the applicant hopes to increase that number to five in the coming 12 months.
A statement submitted with the planning application said: “There is a direct benefit to other businesses in that employees can drop off their dogs going to their work and pick up going home.
“This is especially useful for households that usually have someone home during the day but may have an appointment. They will now be able to have their dog looked after responsibly. “