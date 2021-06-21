Doors open to new weekend cafe at Kinghorn’s Ecology Centre

The Nest launched on Friday with a team of volunteers at the helm.

It fits with the social enterprise ethos of the centre, and any income generated goes back into supporting the continued running of the venue, and its programme of volunteering and outdoor learning.

The Nest operate from Friday to Sunday from 10:00am to 3:00pm, and is led by Stuart Gilmour, cafe supervisor.

Staff and volunteers at the new Nest Cafe at Kinghorn's Ecology Centre

He is local to Kinghorn, has over 30 years' experience in catering and has also been a volunteer at the centre’s community garden.

Stuart said "I can't wait to get the Nest Cafe open and welcome everyone to the Ecology Centre.

“We've got a cracking menu lined up and we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to the loch.

"It's a great location - perfect for people in Kinghorn and the surrounding area to come and enjoy a cuppa and cake."

