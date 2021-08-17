Double crowning ceremony and special award for support squad at Kinghorn Gala

There were three royal parties in attendance at the outdoor event at Kinghorn Primary School field.

The 2019 King and Queen were on hand to crown the 2020 royal standard bearers, Joseph Paton and Chloe Stoker, who were accompanied by attendants, Lannah Gilbert and Sonny Wilson.

Joseph and Chloe should have been crowned more than a year ago, but this had to be postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 royal party from left to right: Lannah Gilbert (attendant), Joseph Paton (King), Chloe Stoker (Queen) and Sonny Wilson (attendant). Pic: Andy Menzies.

Lynne Brown, gala committee chairman, said the youngsters still had an opportunity to fulfil their royal roles on the day.

She said: “Although they were not King and Queen for a year, they had the important job as part of their speech to talk about Kinghorn’s response to the pandemic and to call on the community to thank all those who stepped up to look after friends, family and neighbours.”

Lynne said later on in the afternoon, the 2021 King and Queen, Evan Clark and Ceit Farr, were crowned, accompanied by attendants Noah Young and Emily Gilles.

It is hoped Evan and Ceit will be able to attend at many other community events in the next year.

2021 royal party from left: Noah Young (attendant), Ceit Farr (Queen), Evan Clark (King) and Emily Gilles (attendant). Pic: Andy Menzies.

The first gala event held for 18 months also gave an opportunity for local youngsters to come together and play on the inflatables in the field organised by the committee.

At the event, the McLeod Community Shield - is awarded every year - was presented to the Kinghorn Support Squad in recognition of its work in Kinghorn during the pandemic.

Alan McIlravie, Provost, Royal Burgh Kinghorn Community Council and squad member, said he had no idea the group was going to be recognised at Sunday’s gala.

Alan Mcllravie and Sheona Smith collected the McLeod Community Shield on behalf of Kinghorn Support Squad. Pic: Andy Menzies.

He said it came as a complete surprise to himself and to Sheona Smith, a fellow member of the support squad, adding: “To be recognised in this way, by our community, is both humbling and uplifting.

"The unseen, anonymous but enthusiastic members of the Support Squad will be chuffed to learn that the people of Kinghorn appreciate their selfless commitment to others.”

The support squad was formed four years ago to help the volunteering organisations in Kinghorn.

Added Alan: “Many people don't want to be part of a formal committee, but are happy to turn up and lend a hand if it is needed – and that's what the support squad does.

"If a group asks for help, an email encourages supporters to help out in the specified way and on the day they'll turn up, perform the tasks and then melt away.

"As lockdown first hit the country in March, 2020, the support squad members stepped forward to offer their support to anyone who needed it; delivering medicines, shopping, cheer-up phone calls and so much more. Whilst Kinghorn took care of itself, the support squad was there to fill the gaps and provide a safety net for our community. It worked very well.”

He added: “Now that the particular difficulties produced by the lockdowns have passed, the Kinghorn Support Squad has reverted to its original role of supporting the many volunteering groups in Kinghorn. Life goes on and we will be there to help along the way.”

