Dunfermline: Fife town set to mark historic anniversaries in 2022

2022 set to be a huge year for Dunfermline.

Dunfermline Abbey marks its 950th year, while the Alhambra Theatre is celebrating its centenary.

Fife Council is working with the Church of Scotland, Alhambra Theatre and Carnegie Trusts to create a series of celebration events over the summer and into the autumn.

A dedicated page on Dunfermline.com will be used to enable new events to be added.

Sunil Varu, Dunfermline economy adviser for the town centre said: “We hope to make 2022 a year where visitors, residents and businesses will create a buzz in the town.”

David Williams on behalf of Church of Scotland said “The church is excited to celebrate 950 years of continuous worship on the site and the opportunity, over the year, to recognise the substantial contribution Margaret made to society and our nation’s heritage.”

Plans are also in hand to mark the 100th anniversary of the Alhambra.

The venue first opened its doors on August 22, 1922 for a screening of the silent film Over the Hill.

It then became a bingo hall before being brought back into use as Fife’s biggest live venue.

Claire Jones, on behalf of the Alhambra Theatre Trust, said "We are thrilled to reach such a momentous milestone, with the venue’s centenary year.