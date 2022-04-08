Dysart Trust issues SOS for new members to avoid closing down

Dysart Trust has worked hard to record and preserve the history of the burgh over many years.

But it has lost a number of long-serving members, and needs new faces - or it may not be able to continue.

The trust has created a museum of artefacts chronicling Dysart’s important role in the history of the district, and produced books on its local history.

The exhibition of Dysart's industrial past staged by Dysart Trust

Now it wants people with an interest in their community to get on board to help it to continue.

A statement from the organisation said: “Sadly, with the passage of time, the trust has inevitably lost many dedicated and long-serving members and is now approaching a point where, without active, new members, it may be unable to continue its work.”Each summer, from June to September, the trust has taken over Dysart’s historic Town House for its exhibition - and hundreds of people have travelled from across Scotland have travelled to see it.

Trust membership costs just £1.00 and requires no further commitment of time or money.

Old Jars and pottery from Dysart as part of Dysart Trust's exhibition

Active and willing members will be able to spend at most one or two hours each month in attending meetings and assisting with exhibitions and other events.

“We are a friendly and informal group from a wide range of backgrounds and we enjoy working together,” added the statement.