Fife Flyers: Out of play-off race and bidding to avoid wooden spoon

The Kirkcaldy club’s slender hopes of making the play-offs were formally severed in midweek when Guildford Flames’ 4-3 win over Coventry Blaze eliminated them from the race.

Now Flyers need to scoop up points in the closing five games to avoid finishing in last place for a second successive season.

The club was in tenth place when the 2019-20 season was curtailed because of the pandemic.

Michael McNicholas, one of Fife Flyers top players this season, in action against Dundee Stars (Pic: Jillian McFarkane)

It has been a long, tough season for the fans, and while the team has shown improvements over the closing run, it left itself with too much ground to gain.

The closing games are all Scottish derbies, beginning with Fife hosting Dundee Stars on Saturday night, and then crossing the Tay for the return fixture on Sunday.

The teams meet again in Dundee on Friday April 15.

Flyers then bring the curtain down with a double header against Glasgow Clan on the weekend of April 16 and 17.

Flyers are five points adrift at the bottom of the table, and have a game in hand over ninth-spot side, Manchester Storm.

Meanwhile, the club has launched its refund packages for season ticket holders who missed out on games played under Scottish Government crowd restrictions.

The fans weren’t able to attend thee games they’d paid up front for.

All season ticket holders are being invited to an exclusive, free quiz night with players and staff.

It takes place on Monday April 25 at The Bay Hotel in Kinghorn.

Fans renewing their season tickets for season 2022-23 will get a three-game discount.

Those undecided have until July 31 to confirm if they want to keep their seats.

Fans who do not want to renew their tickets have been asked to contact the club and they will cancel their seats and issue them with three game vouchers for next season.

One game is also owed to holders of blue season tickets.

The club has asked holders to get in touch regarding a gift voucher.