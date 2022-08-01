Dysart Trust seeks help to solve Dysart Coal Queen and Miss Scotland mysteries

Volunteers mounting the exhibition, which is open at the Town Hall in Dysart on Sunday afternoons, found a photograph in the archives of a Dysart Coal Queen crowned by the National Union of Mineworkers many years ago, as well as her ‘royal’ sash.

However, there were no details about the girl’s identity or the date of her coronation.

The Trust are keen to find out who she was and how and when her photograph were donated to the organisation.

The Dysart Trust are keen to find out more about this girl, who was crowned Coal Queen by the NUM. It's unknown who she is or when she was crowned. Can you help identify her?

One mystery became two for the volunteers when another sash was found next to the Coal Queen sash, bearing the words Miss Scotland.

Ken Robertson, Trust chairman, said: “We would like to pay tribute to our mystery girl and tell the story about how she came to be chosen as Dysart Coal Queen.

"We were also fascinated by the Miss Scotland sash and wonder, did she in fact hold that title as well.”

He added that the Trust would also like to hear from other Coal Queens which could lead to a display of colliery ‘royalty’ in the area.

The summer exhibition features a range of items from local social and industrial history, including the colourful embroidered Dysart wall tapestry which shows scenes and people from the former Royal Burgh’s exciting history.

Visitors can view the exhibition, admission free, on Sunday afternoons from 2pm to 4pm in Dysart Town Hall, Victoria Street until September 11.