End of an era as Fife Centre for Equalities stalwart, Nina Munday, steps down

Created in 2014, Fife Centre for Equalities (FCE) in Kirkcaldy, has helped countless organisations and individuals to raise concerns regarding protected characteristics and to fight for their right for equality.

Nina moved to Glenrothes from Hong Kong in 1980 only to find that she and her family faced daily discrimination due to their race.

After suffering these injustices at an early age set Nina out on a path to make a difference for others no matter what their race, gender, or sexual orientation be.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nina Munday stepped down as chief executive last month.

She said: “I moved to Fife from Hong Kong when I was only 12-years-old and attended Auchmuty High School where I faced discrimination daily due to my race.

"It really wasn’t nice, a lot of nasty racist things were said to me back then and nothing was ever done – it was just accepted.

"I obviously could see how hard my mum and dad were working to make a life for us and the lack of recognition and inclusion for them had a profound effect on me.

"I remember that there was a speech writing competition at school when I was in S2, I entered with my speech which highlighted racial injustice at Auchmuty and in life generally – it wasn’t very well received.”

Always a champion for equality, Nina said that it was in the mid 90’s whilst she was working on a project with minority ethnic kids that she realised that not much had changed since her school days.

"I was in my early 20’s working with these kids thinking that surely things have moved on, but they hadn’t, these kids were still experiencing discrimination,” she said.

"That’s when I decided that I wanted to switch careers to be at the front line of equalities, to change policies and practises and to help those who feel that they are being discriminated against.”

In September 2014, Nina was tasked with creating FCE from scratch, starting with only two members of staff she has grown the charity to what it is today at the forefront of equality in Fife.

"In the beginning it was very difficult to start the centre from nothing even though I had worked in equality for many years,” she explained.

"People didn’t know me and I had to break down so many barriers trying to explain how FCE could benefit all of these different marginalised groups.

"I’m extremely grateful for all of the support I have received over the years from Fife Council and Fife Voluntary Action to help create FCE and for what it has become today.”

Nina added: “I’ve achieved what I set out to do, there’s a great buzz around equality in Fife now. I’ve had great support from board of trustees, and every trustee has contributed to the journey of FCE.

“Without the support of the board and all of the staff there wouldn’t be an organisation so I can’t thank them all enough.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.