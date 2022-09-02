Enjoy a family night of pro wrestling at Fife venue

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s the first professional show to be put on by Fife Pro Wrestling Asylum, which is run by Hannah Kerr and her partner Andrew Inch.

The family friendly show takes place on Thursday, September 22, starting at 7pm, and features some big names from the wrestling world.

Hannah said: “We're really excited to run our first professional live show in Truth nightclub. We purposely chose Leven as we're from the Levenmouth area, and with the town’s regeneration it made sense to offer something new and exciting for families to the area.

Truth Nightclub will host the family wrestling show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The community spirit in Levenmouth is second to none and everyone we've met has been so helpful and excited to see wrestling come to Truth.”

Hannah added: “We've been running a professional wrestling training school for three years in Glenrothes, where we offer training for all ages, from as young as six years old.

“We started the school because we're passionate about providing the best quality training possible, having run seminars and weekend-long training camps for our students with the likes of WWE Superstars Noam Dar and Mark Andrews. And some of our adult students have even debuted on the WWE Network!

Members of the Fife Pro Wrestling Asylum training school who took part in a Student Showcase, performing in front of a sold out audience.

“Our passion for offering a high quality service extends to running live shows too – we're bringing in some of the top talent from all over the UK, including former WWE NXTUK star Joseph Conners.

“We're offering an alternative to every wrestling show you've ever seen before. You'll see matches that are new – not only to Fife – but to professional wrestling as a whole.

“We're bursting with new ideas and oozing with passion, and we can't wait to show Fife what we've been working on and what we can do.

“This is a new step forward for professional wrestling and you'd be mad to miss out!”

The Fife Pro Wrestling Asylum training school opened in October 2019.

It currently runs classes for Wee Wrestlers (6-11 years), Juniors (12-15 years), adult beginner classes and adult advanced classes.

The training school’s head coach is 'Andy Wild', who has over 17 years of experience as a professional wrestler, performing all over the world, including for WWE.

The Fife Pro Wrestling Asylum​​​​​​​ – based in Woodside, Glenrothes – recently ran a Student Showcase where every single one of the training school’s 50-plus students had the opportunity to perform infront of a sold out crowd of over 250 people.

For more information or to sign up to wrestling classes, email [email protected]