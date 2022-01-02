Expert help for Fifers on dealing with post-Christmas debt and financial worries

Burntisland Parish Church, partnered with national debt help charity Christians Against Poverty (CAP), is continuing to offer a free debt help service in the Burntisland and Kirkcaldy area.

And the service is offering support to anyone who is feeling the pinch after Christmas having spent money on food, drink and presents for loved ones.

Pamela Henderson, CAP’s Burntisland and Kirkcaldy debt centre manager, said as well as any debt from spending at Christmas, some people are also facing rising energy bills along with the impact of the removal of the Universal Credit £20 top-up.

For some, the festive period may have brought additional stress if they are already struggling with debt and money problems.

She said: “Christmas is often an expensive time of year, so it’s common for us to see a rise in people who are struggling with their finances in January and February, as the credit card bills land.

"But this year we expect things will be an even bigger struggle for many people.

“When you consider that the cost of living has gone up, energy bills and inflation are continuing to rise, it’s clear that people have been impacted by the pandemic.

Alongside the ending of the Universal Credit uplift, this has led to a drop in income for many at the worst possible time. All these things are adding further financial pressure.”

Pamela is offering five tips which might be helpful to anyone coming into debt at the start of the year or facing financial struggles.

One of Pamela's tips is to create a New Year budget for 2022.

These include: Don’t be afraid to face your debt: Pamela said: “When you’re in debt you can feel embarrassed and ashamed but the reality is it’s a problem that millions of people face, so you're certainly not alone.

“There’s often a temptation to hide away from the problem but talking about it can be the first brave step to dealing with it.”

Speak to service providers:

She said: “If you are struggling to pay your bills while also trying to pay off your debts, we’d strongly advise you to speak to your service providers, like the council or your energy company or the bank, so they understand the difficulties you’re experiencing.

"The more information they have, the more they can try to help you.”

Seek free debt help: “People sometimes don’t realise it, but there are free, non-judgemental debt help services, based here in the Burntisland and Kirkcaldy area waiting to help you. You don’t have to tackle this problem on your own.”

Create a New Year budget for 2022: Pamela said: “It sounds simple, but making a budget and keeping track of how much you spend each month can help you feel in control of your finances and protect you from getting into debt again.

Just write down everything you spend in an average month, see what you can cut back on a little, and keep updating it as your circumstances change.”

And lastly she advises people to avoid using credit or borrowing more if they can.

She added: “We want people to know we are here to offer free debt help if they feel they need it.”

Contact CAP on 0800 328 0006 or visit capuk.org to find out more.”

