Falkland Estate launches new Harvest Fest with talks, music and hut building

A decade after hosting the hugely successful Big Tent festival – which emerged out of the G8 summit at Gleneagles – it is going back to nature with a new event featuring talks on food sustainability, huts and place making.

It’ll feature songs and stories around a campfire, demonstrations of rural skills and a chance to see the huts which have been built in a field of learning;

Local producers will also be on hand to show what they have made, while the showcasing ideas of local children for the future of the estate.

Join the conversation at Harvest Fest at Falkland Estate

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speakers at the event on Saturday, September 24, include broadcaster Lesley Riddoch, Jenny Andersson of the Really Regenerative Centre, Andrew Whitley of Scotland the Bread, Prof Seaton Baxter OBE a master of natural design and Guy Watt co-chair of the Scottish Forest Industry Group

They will reflect on what’s happening now and how we can learn to live more sustainably in our local places, in ways that meet people’s real costs of living and value the gifts of nature.

Visitors can meet with the hutters and hut builders, as well as hear from local businesses on the goods they are creating, and there are endless opportunities to play and learn in a field and forest of possibility.

“Building back better” with mud, clay and straw bale

The ideas from youngsters which will be on show came from a programme supported by Inspiring Scotland.