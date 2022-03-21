Falkland Estate set to host a series of ‘Taste the world’ pop up dining experiences

Falkland Estate has announced a series of pop-up dining experiences with local chef, Stella Colleluori to celebrate the success of its ‘Buy Local, Taste the World’ meal kits.

By Darren Gibb
Monday, 21st March 2022, 10:43 am

The first pop-up will take place on Friday, April 8, from 7:00pm in the estate’s Horsestalls.

Stella, who runs Hatters caterers in nearby Newburgh, will host the first event taking inspiration from the flavours of Sri-Lanka.

Lesley Duffy, NeighbourFood Falkland Market host, said: “Since launching our click and collect market, having the weekly market has helped us connect with local producers. We decided to step it up and incorporate stunning global flavours that really complement the local produce.

“We can’t wait to host the first event with the Sri-Lankan inspired menu and showcase how well our produce goes hand in hand with wonderful flavours from around the world.”

The pop-up dining experience is priced at £216 for six people. Guests can bring their own alcohol or purchase a range of drinks ahead of the evening.

For tickets and more information, please visit: https://falklandestate.co.uk/event/taste-the-world-dining-experience-for-6/.

