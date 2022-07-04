Family fun day unveiled at Kirkcaldy shopping centre

Vivo Events kickstarts with a family fun day inside the Mercat Shopping Centre in the High Street.

It is taking over the large space outside TKMaxx fort a day of fun and games.

Running from 10:0am to 4:00pm, it will feature a bouncy castle, inflatable slide, inflatable soft play, face painting and body art, slushes, ice cream, bubble and waffle cones.

The event is on this weekend

There are also live music performances from Resonate Drum group, Sandy Power and John Anaya!

A spokesman said: “We hope people will come along and enjoy the fun. It’s a great way to start the summer holidays.

“It’s a first step for us and we are keen to build on it with more events in town.