Family of Kirkcaldy & District Motor Club pioneer, JK Swanston, attend centenary exhibition

Kirkcaldy & District Motor Club’s centenary exhibition is being staged in Kirkcaldy Galleries to pay tribute to the one of the original pioneers of the club.

Dr. John Swanston, son of the well known Kirkcaldy rider who won the 1935 Manx Grand Prix, travelled to Kirkcaldy from the south of England to honour his father.

He was accompanied by Andrew, son of the town's Dr John Lawson Swanston, the medical officer at the Beveridge Park motor cycle races which the club organised from 1948 to 1988.

From left to right, club members Christine Drummond and Neil Mackay, club president Hugh Ward, John Swanston, Sara and Andrew Swanston and Gary Mercer.

Andrew travelled from the United States, and was joined by his sister, Sara, who made a shorter journey from Newcastle.

After a morning together with club members in the galleries viewing the images on the display boards and admiring a very special 1929 500cc Norton CS1 similar to the one that his father had raced in the Isle of Man, Dr Swanston said: "The Kirkcaldy Club has laid on a brilliant display in the limited space allowed under tight regulations.

"I do hope that the visitors will realise how much hard work and effort has gone into making it so successful.

Dr John Lawson Swanston's 1930's car badge, and two medals from the 1929 Elie Grasstrack won by JK Swanston.

“The family are humbled and honoured to see the prominence that the display gave to my father, James Kelly Swanston, and his brother John Lawson Swanston who took many of the early photographs and footage on show.

“James and John would have been very embarrassed but, at the same time, they would have been re-living and recounting all the races and the action in great detail."

James and John were sons of one of the town’s most famous architects, John Daniel Swanston, who was responsible for designing many well known buildings in Kirkcaldy including those at Beveridge Park and many residential and public buildings.

Dr Swanston added: “It was a pleasure for cousin Andrew and I to hand over his father John's 1930's club car badge and my father's 1928 medals from his racing at the Elie grass track, and I'm sure they will be on display at the club events in future.

“John's footage of the races on Kirkcaldy and St Andrews sands, the Manx Grand Prix and North West 200 were very special to see and they are a remarkable part of the club’s history.”

"The family enjoyed a very memorable morning with club members, and appreciate the assistance Kirkcaldy Galleries gave in getting the display on show."

Hugh Ward, Kirkcaldy & District Motor Club president, said: "The display has been well received by the public in general, and is drawing motorcycle enthusiasts from far and near to the display, which only scratches the surface of the club's 100 year history.

"We're pleased to see the attention the display is getting, and thank Kirkcaldy Galleries staff for their enthusiastic support.

“Sadly, our annual motorcycle show can't go ahead at Fife Ice Arena in this centenary year due to scheduled works going ahead, but we're working on finding an alternative venue to perhaps stage an indoor show"

The free display runs daily at Kirkcaldy Galleries until May 8.

