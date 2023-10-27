Fife 40 years ago: Photos from across the 1980s decade to stir many great memories

How young we all looked when these pictures were first taken 40 years ago – can it be that long ago?!
These photos first appeared in the Fife Free Press group of newspapers, and are just a fraction of the number in our archives. Enjoy this stroll down memory lane.
A step back to 1988 for these environmental awards winners from Rimbleton Primary School and Star Youth Club. Pictured are Tony Kivistik and Louise Riggs with their shield. Among those looking on are Convener Bob King and local councillor Tom Dair (right). Picture taken by David Cruickshanks, staff photographer, Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Fife Free Press
Glenrothes Royal British Legion angling club’s presentation of prizes in 1988, which was held at the Parkway Hotel in Kirkcaldy. Picture from the archives of the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Fife Free Press
A delegation from China visited Glenrothes in 1988. Their itinerary included a visit to Glenwood High School where this picture was taken. Derek Hutchison, 12, a first year pupil is pictured at the computer, behind him is Mrs Stewart, teacher in charge of the learning resources centre. Picture from the archives of the Glenrothes Gazette. Photo: Fife Free Press
Meet the team from St Paul’s FC pictured in Glenrothes in 1988. Picture by Bill Dickman, chief photographer, Fife Free Press Group Photo: Fife Free Press