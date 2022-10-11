Abigail Brydon stars in Downs With Love, a moving play which challenges perceptions about disability and relationships.

The production, by Edinburgh-based Cutting Edge Theatre and supported by Creative Scotland, travels the length and breadth of the country in a 14-date tour, opening at Craignish Village Hall in Argyll on Wednesday, October 12.

It comes to The Byre Theatre, St Andrews, on Tuesday, October 18 and the Studio and Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre on the 19th.

Abigail Brydon from Fife has the lead role in Downs With Love (Pic: Neil Hanna)

Abigail, 28 from Edentown, near Cupar, studied for her NC in theatre arts and performance at Fife College in Dunfermline, and made her Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut in 2016.

In Downs With Love, she plays a happy, confident young woman who quickly takes a shine to Mark (Calum Barbour) a singer in the local pub, he he has fallen for Tracy (Rachel Still), Beth’s support worker.

Suzanne Lofthus, writer and director, said: “I want to challenge perceptions about disability. Can we accept a couple, one of whom has Down’s and one does not, and if not, why does that make us uncomfortable?”

Abigail Brydon and Rachel Still in Downs With Love (Pic: Rod Penn)

The play is touring during Down’s Syndrome Awareness Month - and at a time when issues around disability and relationships are being aired in the new drama series ‘Ralph and Katie’ on BBC1.

The show stars Leon Harrop and Sarah Gordy, both professional actors with Down’s Syndrome, as a young couple beginning their life together.

Suzanne worked with Abigail on Downs With Love to incorporate some of her life experiences, from the discrimination she faced at an amateur drama group to her love of Coronation Street and the musical ‘Phantom of the Opera’.

Abigail said: “Parts of the show are based on my experience. It’s important to show people what it’s like for someone with a disability because the same things might happen to other people.”

On this tour, she is joined by understudy Alexandra Bald, 18, from Aberdour, who also has Down’s Syndrome, and makes her professional acting debut. She will take the lead in three performances.

Alexandra said: “We are representing people with Down’s in the play. It’s about what it’s like to live with Down’s. There are a lot of lines to learn but I’m really enjoying it.”

Since launching its INSPIRE programme ten years ago, Cutting Edge Theatre has pioneered projects to help learning disabled people access drama training. Earlier this year, the company received a major grant from the ScottishPower Foundation to develop their work.

Suzanne said: “Things are better than they used to be but there’s still a long way to go. We need to see more positive representation of learning disabled people on our stages and screens - but we can’t just talk about it, we have to do it.