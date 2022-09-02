Fife bins strike: Industrial action called off as unions consult on new pay offer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The breakthrough came today after talks held in Edinburgh.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon personally intervened in the dispute.

Talks took place at St Andrew's House in Edinburgh late into Thursday night and resumed again on this morning.

The strike would have stopped bin collections

Strike action had been expected across Fife next week.

Waste operations staff were due to walk out from 5:00am on Tuesday (September 6) until 4:59am Wednesday, (September 14).

Most household bin collections would have been suspended, and street cleaning affected.