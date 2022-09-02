Fife bins strike: Industrial action called off as unions consult on new pay offer
A strike which would have halted bin collections across Fife next week has been called off while unions consult with members on a new pay deal.
The breakthrough came today after talks held in Edinburgh.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon personally intervened in the dispute.
Talks took place at St Andrew's House in Edinburgh late into Thursday night and resumed again on this morning.
Most Popular
-
1
Stephen Sansum: Police trace Kelty man who had been reported missing
-
2
Historic Fife castle up for sale with £3.5m price tag
-
3
Jack Vettriano: No plans to reschedule signing with fans after last minute cancellation
-
4
Fife Pride: SClub7 star revealed as main stage headliner in Kirkcaldy
-
5
Fife’s Buffalo Farm set to triple production after new Aldi deal for buffalo mozzarella
Strike action had been expected across Fife next week.
Read More
Waste operations staff were due to walk out from 5:00am on Tuesday (September 6) until 4:59am Wednesday, (September 14).
Most household bin collections would have been suspended, and street cleaning affected.
Trade union leaders said they were suspending action and would recommend their members accept the “credible” new offer.