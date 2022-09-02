News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Fife bins strike: Industrial action called off as unions consult on new pay offer

A strike which would have halted bin collections across Fife next week has been called off while unions consult with members on a new pay deal.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 5:32 pm
Updated Friday, 2nd September 2022, 5:33 pm

The breakthrough came today after talks held in Edinburgh.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon personally intervened in the dispute.

Talks took place at St Andrew's House in Edinburgh late into Thursday night and resumed again on this morning.

The strike would have stopped bin collections

Most Popular

Strike action had been expected across Fife next week.

Read More

Read More
Fife’s Buffalo Farm set to triple production after new Aldi deal for buffalo moz...

Waste operations staff were due to walk out from 5:00am on Tuesday (September 6) until 4:59am Wednesday, (September 14).

Most household bin collections would have been suspended, and street cleaning affected.

Trade union leaders said they were suspending action and would recommend their members accept the “credible” new offer.

FifeNicola SturgeonEdinburgh