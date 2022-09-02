Fife’s Buffalo Farm set to triple production after new Aldi deal for buffalo mozzarella

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deal with the cut price supermarket was announced after a successful trial as part of last year’s Scottish Food and Drink Fortnight.

The Buffalo mozzarella will be sold under its ‘Specially Selected’ range - and business owner, Steve Mitchell, expects to triple its production over the next two years.

Mr Mitchell, founder and owner, The Buffalo Farm, said: “Aldi Scotland has been a central part of our story.

Steve Mitchell runs the Buffalo Farm which produces buffalo mozarella in Fife

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Without its support, my vision wouldn’t now be a reality. We are hugely grateful for the guidance its team has provided to help us bring our product to the people of Scotland.”

He added: “While there is no denying the exceptional quality of Italian Buffalo Mozzarella, our product has a distinctive difference in taste and texture and is much fresher.

“I am so pleased that Aldi took a chance on us and were willing to make the most of Scotland’s natural larder. It’s clear to see their strong support of the Scottish food and drink industry.”

Made in Auchtertool from the milk of grass-fed water buffalo, which are selected from the best herds across Europe, Scottish Buffalo Mozzarella is sumptuously creamy, full of flavour and boasts a wonderfully soft texture.

Since signing with Aldi, The Buffalo Farm has gone on to win multiple awards for its mozzarella, most recently at the Scottish Retail Food and Drink Awards where the team won Gold in the ‘large producer’ category.

Graham Nicolson, group buying director, Aldi Scotland, said: “It’s fantastic to see how far The Buffalo Farm has come since we first stocked its Buffalo Mozzarella.

“It really shows what a difference Scottish Food and Drink Fortnight can make.

“ It’s an event that we all look forward to and really gives us the opportunity to put the spotlight on our fantastic range of Scottish suppliers.

The Specially Selected Scottish Buffalo Mozzarella is available at all 103 Aldi Scotland stores for £1.69.