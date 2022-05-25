The Community Heating Project sees 100% of money raised goes towards helping local, vulnerable people with their heating and hot water, and is being delivered by RGM Heating Ltd with Kirkcaldy charity, The Cottage Family Centre.

RGM Heating was set up by three childhood friends, and founded with the intention of serving the community through various charitable causes.

Since its creation in 2020, the heating company has supported multiple initiatives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has now teamed-up with the Cottage Centre as part of its anti-poverty project.

Since it started over 60 charities in Fife, 150 schools, health centres, social work, housing and family support teams, and 40,000 goods worth £1m have been delivered to nearly 8000 families in Fife.

Graeme Robertson, director at RGM Ltd, Said: "After approaching the Cottage Family Centre about our idea of creating this initiative, we were met with encouragement and enthusiasm to help get the project off the ground.

“Since these meetings, we are now part of the Cottage Family Centre’s Houses to Homes Project which will require us to install washing machines and gas cookers for vulnerable families free of charge.

"The project will help local, vulnerable people with their heating and hot water, which could involve fixing their broken boiler, replacing condemned boilers, or even ensuring that their heating is working as efficiently as possible, resulting in reducing their carbon footprint and keeping their heating bills down.

“We will also help with the supply and installation of vital household items such as gas cookers, washing machines and plumbing essentials such as showers, toilets and sinks."

Graeme said that the heating project will ensure that no family will have to choose between eating or heating.

"Our aim is to support everyone in Fife who needs help, and to ensure nobody must choose between feeding their families or heating their homes,” he said.

"We feel that right now with the cost of living crisis and energy bills at frightening levels, now is the time to act.

"This year with further energy bill increases expected, this winter is going to be one of the toughest in living memory and we want to have the Community Heating Project in full swing to help as many people and families as possible.”

Pauline Buchan, Cottage Centre manager, said: “We are absolutely delighted to work in partnership with Graeme and his team from RGM Heating as part of our Houses to Homes Project.

"The cost of living crisis is hitting our families extremely hard and they simply do not have the financial resources or support to renew, replace or repair items or pay installation charges when for example we have managed to supply them with an essential household item such as a cooker or a washing machine.