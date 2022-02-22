LinkLiving is a Scottish charity that helps people to recover from the negative impacts of trauma and disadvantage by providing specialist services across central Scotland to support mental health, homelessness prevention, independent living, and inclusion.

The charity’s older person’s social cafes give people aged 65 and over an opportunity to socialise with others over refreshments and activities, while providing some well-deserved respite for carers, who are in most cases family members.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LinkLiving Older Person’s Service social cafes volunteers, from left to right, Andrew Targett, Robbie Gallagher, Hanna Kelly, and Alex Batchelor.

The cafes, which provide older people with engaging activities, are organised by volunteers and have previously included quizzes, board games, music, and trips chosen by members.

Fiona Sword, team leader, said: “Quite simply, LinkLiving would not be able to provide these services without the help of volunteers.

“Volunteers are so important to the Older Person’s Service and are greatly valued as part of our team.

“Volunteering with us allows you to make a real difference to older people in our community, helping to reduce their social isolation and gives them the opportunity to connect with someone.”

Fiona added: "Volunteers will not only be improving the lives of Fife’s older people, but will also offer the chance to socialise with like-minded people and provides the opportunity to receive free training relevant to the role.”

Potential volunteers can contact LinkLiving Older People’s Service project workers Anne Toye and Iona Henderson to find out more at [email protected].

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.