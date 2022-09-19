Fife charity bids to add viewing platform to riding therapy base

East Fife and Scooniehill RDA has lodged a planning application for a viewing deck at Balcormo Farm in Leven.

The organisation - founded in 1976 - provides riding therapy to a broad cross section of the community from young school children to adults.

Now, it wants to extend its range of activities to include a non-ridden, horse related therapy to a wider group of participants, with a particular emphasis on mental health, including dementia, autism, and anxiety, as well as those with physical needs.

The charity wants to add a viewing platform to its base

It wants to offer a safe place for vulnerable people to watch the horses either when watching a riding session in the enclosure, or ‘tea with a pony’ when the participants will be able to enjoy just being close to the horses out in the countryside.

A supporting statement said: “This facility will be provided by the proposed cabin. These types of activity are applicable to all ages and there is high demand for the Leven area.

The participants will be small groups, typically four plus carers and will be by arrangement only as the sessions have to be supervised by an appropriate RDA person. The additional traffic to and from the facility will be minimal.”

The charity moved to its current home in July 2019.

It has an indoor school that guarantees riding whatever the weather.