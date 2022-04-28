Heids & Herts Scotland is behind ‘Haiver FM – Howe Community Radio’ which will stream a daily programme across the Community Media Association platform Canstream Internet Radio during Mental Health Awareness Week from May 9-15, followed by a daily simultaneous broadcast across the Howe of Fife on 87.9 FM from 16-29.

The project is supported by the Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund through Fife Voluntary Action and the Scottish Government.

Several local and national celebrities have signed up to participate in a schedule that features music, community features and documentaries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Russell

Heids and Herts Scotland was established in June 2021 to create, inspire, and promote social connections in the Howe of Fife through community arts projects.

Ian Harrower, who chairs the charity, said: “The theme of Mental Health Awareness Week this year is loneliness which affects the mental health of millions of people across the UK.

“The longer we feel lonely, the more we’re at risk of mental health issues such as low mood and anxiety, which can negatively affect mental health.”

The community radio station was built around raising awareness of the issue and to help communities reconnect.

Liam Russell has joined the team as station project and compliance manager.

A native of Auchtermuchty, he will manage the Haiver FM’s schedule from the studio set up inside Burnturk Jubilee Hall in Coaltown of Burnturk.