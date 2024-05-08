Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buckhaven-based Autism Rocks released their anthem in April. Recorded with Dundee-based group Stone Preachers, the song was originally only available on YouTube alongside a music video with Autism Rocks service users holding signs showing what the charity means to them.

However, the song has now been made available on streaming giant Spotify as of today (May 8). The writing and recording of the track was described as a “dream come true” for Liza Quin, charity founder. She hopes it will help raise awareness.

She explained: “We are all truly elated that our song has now reached the public and we hope that it raises as much awareness as possible. To help people see the positives of Autism and what Autism Rocks Fife does.”

Autism Rocks Fife was set up a decade ago as a Facebook group, but has now expanded into an in-person support service (Pic: Autism Rocks Fife)

Liza said that she had wanted to pen an anthem for the charity since starting the charity, but was nervous to do so.

She explained: “When I started the charity, it was something that I'd always wanted to do. I want to have an anthem, sort of like our song for Autism Rocks Fife but I never really had the guts to do it.”

However, with the space mostly filled with American songs which were “depressing” and “negative”, Liza eventually wrote a piece that she said was meant to be the antithesis of that.