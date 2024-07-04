Fife Children’s Hearings volunteers honoured at King Charles' Royal Garden Party
and live on Freeview channel 276
Liz Walker, a Panel Member from Burntisland, and Gavin Simpson, a former area convener for the hearing system, of Kelty, were invited to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in recognition of their services to infants, children and young people. A total of 38 serving or former volunteers in Scotland’s unique Children’s Hearings System were invited to the garden party.
Liz said: “The voices of Scotland’s children are so important in finding an individual pathway that’s in their best interests. That’s what we aim to do at children’s hearings.”
She described being a panel member as allowing her to give time to less fortunate families who find themselves in difficult circumstances.
Liz said: “The role of Panel Member to me means I can give time to families less fortunate than myself who find themselves in difficult situations. Making decisions on behalf of infants, children and young people to improve their life chances is so rewarding and satisfying.
“Being able to attend such a very special occasion representing Children’s Hearings Scotland along with my husband is really exciting and gives me a sense that what I do is appreciated, recognised and making a difference.”
Elliot Jackson, chief executive of Children’s Hearings Scotland, said that the service brings positive outcomes to people around the country.
He said: “I’m incredibly proud of our volunteers who are making important decisions in the best interests of infants, children and young people across Scotland. I’m delighted to see them celebrated and honoured in this way, recognising the positive outcomes their service brings for so many people.”
The annual campaign to recruit volunteers takes place in September, and in the meantime you can register your interest in becoming a Panel Member at: www.chscotland.gov.uk/volunteering-with-us/panel-members/
Children’s hearings are legal meetings set up because there are concerns about the wellbeing or care of an infant, child or young person. Three Panel members sit at each hearing, where decisions are made in the best interests of the child. There are more than 2,000 volunteer mMembers who sit on more than 20,000 hearings across Scotland each year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.