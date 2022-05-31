Fife church unveil expansion with invite to tea for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Leslie Baptist Church has concluded phase one of its renovations, and will open its doors as part of the celebrations to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

It is hosting a tea on Sunday afternoon for church members, the local community, and the organisations which funded, and carried out, the work.

The box church was designed by John Lister, brother of the first minister, the Rev Thomas Lister, and opened in 1886.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leslie Baptist Church

The Lister Memorial Hall was added in 1954 and the church was designated as a ‘B’ Grade listed building by Historic Scotland in 1994.

Securing planning permission from Fife Council for the new extension highlighted the church’s lack of space on site and within its building.