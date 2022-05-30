Communities will commemorate Her Majesty’s historic 70 years on the throne with a range of celebrations over four days from June 2-5.

Beacons will be lit, there’s an armed forces parade, plus afternoon teas, street parties and picnics all over the region.

And people celebrating their own 70th birthdays and wedding anniversaries are among the guests of honour at a special event in Dunfermline.

The Queen on a visit to Scotland

Fife Provost Jim Leishman said: “Plans for the Jubilee weekend are now well under way across Fife.

“And I hope everyone will help make Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee weekend something that generations to come will talk about.”

Here are some of the celebrations taking place

Fifers across the Kingdom will be celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in style. Pic: Pixabay.

The fun begins on Thursday evening with the lighting of an official beacon in Methil.

Hosted by Fife Council, it’s open to everyone.

It starts with a parade from Aberhill Primary School to Memorial Park in Methil from 7:15pm.

And it involves Methil Sea Cadets, the armed forces and veterans from across Fife.

On arrival at the park, there will be a short service followed by the beacon lighting at 8:30pm.

Other community beacons will also be lit at 9:45pm on the same evening.

These will be at Leven Promenade, Largo beach, Kingskettle, Colessie, St Monans, Hillend Playpark, Pittenweem West Braes and Elie Harbour.

Afternoon tea and picnic in the park

On Friday, Fife Council is hosting an afternoon tea for invited guests in the Glen Pavilion in Dunfermline.

Anyone celebrating their 70th birthday or wedding anniversary was invited to apply to take part.

Names were drawn out of a hat and the lucky winners have received their invitations.

And on Sunday, there’s a huge Picnic in the Park, also in Dunfermline.

Carnegie Dunfermline Trust has organised the celebration at Pittencrieff Park with music, family entertainment, games and activities.

Running from noon to 4:00pm, it’s open to everyone. Just take along your own picnic.

Community Platinum Jubilee celebrations

And there are also lots of street parties, picnics and other celebrations going on in towns and villages to mark the Platinum Jubilee in Fife.

People in Elie have organised a whole weekend of events, branded JubElie.

It starts on Thursday with a piped procession to the harbour and ends with a Jubilee picnic across the village from 11:00am to 4:00pm on the Sunday.

Also on Thursday, children in Dairsie are organising a community cafe.

In Kingskettle, Kettle Memorial Hall is hosting a teddy bears’ picnic in the morning and an over-50s afternoon tea at 2:00pm.

And on Saturday, there’s a street party in the afternoon followed by live music in the hall at night.

The following day, Kettle United are holding a bring your own picnic event in the park.

Street parties are also taking place in Balmullo and St Andrews on June 3, Auchtermuchty on June 4 and Dalgety Bay on June 5.

Gateside is holding a free Jubilee picnic in the park on June 4 with music and games – take your own food.

And there’s a family fun day at Silverburn Park, Leven, from noon to 4:00pm the same day,

Meanwhile, there’s a party in the orchard of Falkland Palace on the Sunday from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.