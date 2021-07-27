The jewel in the region’s crown, which spans some 116miles, was ranked 15th in the top 20 top trails compiled by outdoor sports and outdoor shoe specialists, Zalando.

It analysed nearly five million Instagram hashtags from the world’s most famous hiking trails, and Fife Coastal Path scored highly - it was one of seven UK listings which sat behind Peru’s Inca Trail, and Tour de Mont Blanc in the French Alps.

The only other Scottish entry was the West Highland Way.

Fife Coastal Path logged over 44,000 Instagram pictures, according to the research - that’s 378 per mile.

Taeeun Lee, UK/IE retail manager for Zalando, said: “Over the last 18 months, lockdowns have given people a new appreciation of time spent outdoors. And because international travel has largely been off the menu, many have come to look closer to home for a getaway.

“As the data shows, the UK has many, many options for those wanting to rediscover the great outdoors, so if you want to get out and see some natural beauty in the UK, it’s really easy to do .The path is managed by registered environment charity, Fife Coast and Countryside Trust, and draws huge numbers every day.

It was opened in 2002 and ran originally from North Queensferry to Tayport, but was then extended in 2011 and again in 2012.

It spotlights the stunning, ever changing coastline of the Kingdom, and takes walkers through Kinghorn, Aberdour and Burntisland before hitting Kirkcaldy.

It then runs up to Levenmouth and into the East Neuk as it winds its way to the very tip of the region.

While some parts of it are challenging - particularly in the north-east - it is a very accessible route for all ages to enjoy.

The 117 miles can be done in around ten days, and many have tackled it, raising huge sums of money for a host of local and national charities.

About 500,000 people use the path every year - and around 35,000 walk the entire route.

