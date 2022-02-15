Fife College: 400 courses in 2022-23 prospectus unveiled this week

Fife College has launched its prospectus for the 2022-23 academic year.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 8:01 am

It covers over 400 courses across 40 different subject areas, run across five campuses in the region.

The prospectus offers everything from vocational training to professional qualifications, to the chance to start studying for a degree.

Courses include engineering and manufacturing, health, social and childcare; business, culinary arts, and tourism to the creative industries and digital technologies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Furniture design students, Anna Matthews, John Hancock and Stephen Thompson promote Fife College’s 2022/23 prospectus at the Glenrothes campus.

Read More

Read More
Fife clean-up champion 'horrified' as fly-tipping problem gets worse

Iain Hawker, assistant principal, said: “Our aim is to help transform the lives of our students through inspirational teaching, and by providing them with the knowledge and experience that will help them succeed in the jobs market.

“With unemployment expected to rise in the wake of the pandemic, especially amongst young people, it has never been more important that people have access to as many learning and training opportunities as possible that are aligned to the projected skills gaps and areas of employment opportunity growth.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V

Fife CollegeCoronavirus