Fife College: 400 courses in 2022-23 prospectus unveiled this week

It covers over 400 courses across 40 different subject areas, run across five campuses in the region.

The prospectus offers everything from vocational training to professional qualifications, to the chance to start studying for a degree.

Courses include engineering and manufacturing, health, social and childcare; business, culinary arts, and tourism to the creative industries and digital technologies.

Furniture design students, Anna Matthews, John Hancock and Stephen Thompson promote Fife College’s 2022/23 prospectus at the Glenrothes campus.

Iain Hawker, assistant principal, said: “Our aim is to help transform the lives of our students through inspirational teaching, and by providing them with the knowledge and experience that will help them succeed in the jobs market.

“With unemployment expected to rise in the wake of the pandemic, especially amongst young people, it has never been more important that people have access to as many learning and training opportunities as possible that are aligned to the projected skills gaps and areas of employment opportunity growth.”

