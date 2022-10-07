It now offers to over 450 routes to local students to start their degree journey closer to home - up more than 50% on last year.

Starting a degree locally is becoming an increasingly attractive option for students, particularly due to the ongoing cost of living crisis.

With ever-increasing travel and accommodation expenses making studying elsewhere expensive, the college said studying for a degree locally offers a cheaper alternative for many.

Students Cameron Nicholls, Antonio Pellici and Shannon Ireland with Fife College’s Pathways Guide for 2023/24

The expansion of pathways comes as the college opened it applications for all HNC, HND, diploma degree courses starting in August 2023.

They were detailed in the college’s Higher Education and Degree Pathways Guide: 2023/24, published earlier this week.

On top of the pathways, the college is working with Abertay University, Queen Margaret University, and the Open University to offer students the option to study their entire university degree on college campuses, some with honours options.

The degrees are delivered at the Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy campuses in subject areas such as business, accounting, enterprise, social sciences, childhood practice and creative enterprise.

Iain Hawker, vice principal, said: “For school leavers, adult returners to education or those simply looking to boost their career options, studying at your local college is not just more affordable, it also offers an opportunity to take a stepping stone approach to a degree journey.