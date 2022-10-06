These ten great singers and bands have strong links to Fife

This gallery celebrates ust a few who have forged stellar careers in the world of music.
Many started on the local scene before hitting the big time, and they all remain great Fifers.
1. 10 great bands and singers from Fife
Auchtermuchty's finest., Craig and Charlie Reid, better known as The Proclaimers who have penned some of the most enduring songs to emerge from Scotland - from Sunshine On Leith to the anthemic 500 Miles and powerful Letter From America.
They got their big break on TV show, The Tube, and made the lap from a duo to full band fore the first time with a gig at Lochgelly Theatre.
Photo: Michael Gillen
Okay, Johnny Cash wasn't a Fifer - but he had historic roots here and was hugely proud of them.
The Man In Black came to the Kingdom at least three times, and even brought the legendary singer Andy Williams with him to film in Falkland for a network TV special.
a TV special in October 1981.
So we're declaring him an honorary Fifer!
Photo: Denis Straughan
Barbara Dickson emerged from Dunfermline's vibrant folk scene and went on to a stellar career on stage.
Arguably one of the very best singers to emerge from this part of the world
Photo: comp
From St Andrews to Cupar to Kirkcaldy, Fife's DNA is part of Rab Noakes, one of the country's most enduring singer-songwriters with a career spanning five decades.
Photo: Cath Ruane