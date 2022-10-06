News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The Skids are one of Fife's great success stories. Punk heroes still playing to packed houses and releasing new material under the leadership of the multi-talented Richard Jobson. The band are pictured here in 1978 before supporting The Stranglers in Edinburgh.

These ten great singers and bands have strong links to Fife

You’ll find a Fifer everywhere … including in some of the greatest bands in the world.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 6:11 pm

This gallery celebrates ust a few who have forged stellar careers in the world of music.

Many started on the local scene before hitting the big time, and they all remain great Fifers.

1. 10 great bands and singers from Fife

Auchtermuchty's finest., Craig and Charlie Reid, better known as The Proclaimers who have penned some of the most enduring songs to emerge from Scotland - from Sunshine On Leith to the anthemic 500 Miles and powerful Letter From America. They got their big break on TV show, The Tube, and made the lap from a duo to full band fore the first time with a gig at Lochgelly Theatre.

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales

2. 10 great bands and singers from Fife

Okay, Johnny Cash wasn't a Fifer - but he had historic roots here and was hugely proud of them. The Man In Black came to the Kingdom at least three times, and even brought the legendary singer Andy Williams with him to film in Falkland for a network TV special. a TV special in October 1981. So we're declaring him an honorary Fifer!

Photo: Denis Straughan

Photo Sales

3. 10 great bands and singers from Fife

Barbara Dickson emerged from Dunfermline's vibrant folk scene and went on to a stellar career on stage. Arguably one of the very best singers to emerge from this part of the world

Photo: comp

Photo Sales

4. 10 great bands and singers from Fife

From St Andrews to Cupar to Kirkcaldy, Fife's DNA is part of Rab Noakes, one of the country's most enduring singer-songwriters with a career spanning five decades.

Photo: Cath Ruane

Photo Sales
Fife
Next Page
Page 1 of 3