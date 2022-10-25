It is one of only a handful in the country, and it means that all students can enjoy free toast, cereal or porridge and a cup of tea or coffee every weekday.

A total of 2962 breakfasts have been dished up across its’s five campuses during the first weeks of the 2022/23 academic year.

The initiative is one of a range of supportive measures the college is currently highlighting to help students during the cost-of-living crisis.

Almost 3000 free breakfasts have been served this term

Other measures include free bus travel, for those under 22, free gym sessions at the college’s Kirkcaldy campus and access to free devices to support studies, such as Chromebooks.

The college has also designated libraries as 'warm spaces' to offer somewhere warm for students to study, helping avoid having to use too much of their own gas and electricity.

They are available at all campuses with some libraries open in the evening as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicki Anton, head of student experience, said: “With the cost-of-living set to rise higher and higher, we are keen to highlight all the supportive measures available to students that can help reduce the impacts of rising costs.

“The Breakfast Club, which ensures all students have access to a nutritious meal to start their college day, is a great example of this.”