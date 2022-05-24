Ian Robertson, from Cupar, was named joint winner at the IMI’s annual awards in London.

Ian, who is doing his Modern Apprentice with James Moodie Motor Engineers in Leven was also commended for overcoming the challenges of learning in lockdown and demonstrating outstanding drive and enthusiasm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Robertson (centre) receiving his Apprentice of the Year Award at the IMI Annual Awards in London.

Ian said: “To be named Apprentice of the Year by the IMI was amazing.

"The whole experience of the awards was a once in a lifetime opportunity and one I won't forget.”He added: “I've enjoyed every minute of my apprenticeship, I've always been eager to understand how things work and I think this really helped me get to where I am today.

“I feel my apprenticeship has prepared me for my future career within the industry but you also learn new things every day in this industry, and that's part of the reason I love it.”

Martin MacKenzie, an automotive lecturer at Fife College, said: "We’re so proud of Ian.

"The IMI Annual Awards are one of the most prestigious awards in the automotive industry so to be named Apprentice of the Year is a fantastic achievement.

“Ian has worked hard throughout his apprenticeship, he is deserving of this kind of recognition and should be pleased with his efforts. I’m sure this award will give him an extra boost as he continues his career.”