Students on the Advanced Diploma in Permanent Hair Removal and Skin Rejuvenation course at the college were the first to have the chance to use the new Biolite Laser Machine, which has the capability of offering completely new treatments.

And having all passed their final assessments successfully, they were treated to a graduation ceremony and reception at the college's Kirkcaldy campus to celebrate their achievement.

The students at their graduation ceremony.

The course was started by Fife College as part of its drive to ensure that students on the Advanced Beauty courses receive training in the latest techniques in the industry.

The Biolite machine can be used to target acne and remove blemishes and age spots.

It can also provide comfortable and permanent removal of hair from all areas of the face and body, and can be used to rejuvenate skin by stimulating natural collagen production and correcting uneven skin tone.

These treatments are only on offer at a limited number of salons across the UK, meaning it could give a significant advantage to businesses that had the ability to offer them.

One of the students who graduated this month, Claire Couldridge, said she couldn't wait to offer these new treatments to her clients.

She said: "I’m really proud to have achieved this level of qualification.

"To be able to learn and try these things in such a supportive training environment was invaluable.

"This course takes beauty therapy to the next level and makes us stand out from the rest.

"I’m so proud to be one of the first graduating from this course and can’t wait to put my new skills and qualification to good use in my own business in the very near future."

Karin Anderson and Danielle Smith, who taught the course, were also at the graduation.

Ms Anderson said: "We're so proud of our students and what they've been able to achieve on this course.

"We're always keen to ensure that we offer the most relevant and up-to-date training at the college, so we'll continue to look at the latest technology being used in the industry and offer it up to those studying with us."

