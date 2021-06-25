Fife College students first to be offered training in new laser skincare technology

The equipment allows for the quick, comfortable and permanent removal of hair from all areas of the face and body, and can be used to rejuvenate skin by stimulating natural collagen production and correcting uneven skin tone.

It can also be used to target acne and remove pigmented blemishes and age spots, and is only on offer at a limited number of salons across the UK.

Those completing the course will be awarded a VTCT Level 4 Advanced Diploma in Permanent Hair Removal and Skin Rejuvenation qualification that will allow them to offer the treatment to clients.

Biolite Laser Machine at work.

Fi Craig, academic quality manager for Expressive and Visual Arts at Fife College said: “At Fife College we’re always investigating the latest advances in skin care treatment.

“This new laser technology can make a huge difference when it comes to hair removal and in rejuvenating skin, while also targeting acne and age spots.

“Being able to offer this treatment could make a huge difference to a therapist, so we were keen to offer training in it to our students.

“Learning about these new cutting-edge techniques will give them a competitive advantage over others in the field, and improve the offering to existing and new clients in the Fife region.

“We can’t wait to get started, and look forward to introducing students to the laser machine after the summer. Anyone looking to find out how to apply can do so on the college website.”

