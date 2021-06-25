The club, which operates out of Collydean Community Centre, moved online at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic has now opened its doors every Tuesday evening at 6:30pm to provide ladies in the area with a safe community space to talk about their problems.

It was founded in April 2019 by Adam Fletcher and Chris Martin from Andy’s Man Club after realising that there needed to be a safe and anonymous community group for women.

The club offers support and friendship to any woman, whether they needed a safe place to chat, or just the support of being with like-minded people.

Shel Lund.

Shel Lund, WWC Glenrothes facilitator, said: “We are here to support any ladies in the area who may be suffering from mental health issues.

"You don’t need a referral to join and we don’t discuss religion, politics or medication, what we do offer is a safe space for women to come and share their problems.

"We ask five questions every week relating to mental health issues, but we finish up with two questions that focus on positive things to end the meetings on a high note.

"There is no expectation for anyone who attends to answer any questions, all we ask is that they come.”

The club is also looking for volunteers to help run the sessions, with a few different roles available depending on applicants abilities.

"We are looking for volunteers to help run the meetings,” Shel said. “We are needing ladies to help run the club and to welcome new members, and we are also looking for anyone who can provide emotional support for any ladies who get upset.

"We know that the hardest part of joining to get help and support is actually walking through the front door, but we have all done it.

"The feedback from the ladies who come to the meetings has been excellent, and they all say that the group has helped them with any issues that they have.”

The club meets every Tuesday evening at 6:30pm, Collydean Community Centre, for more information please visit: https://www.facebook.com/womenswellbeingclubglenrothes or email: [email protected]

