Fife College students host casino night for men's mental health

It takes place at the college’s St Brycedale campus in Kirkcaldy and will raise cash and awareness for Andy’s Man Club.

The students, who are studying HNC events with business, are hosting the night as part of their course with the event being in planning since January this year.

Guests will be able to chance their luck on one of the professional roulette, blackjack, and three-card poker tables that will be run by expert croupiers from Fabulous Fun Casinos.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left to right, Jozef Hill, Amy Walters, Logan Smith and Rachael Crawshaw, who are organising the event.

They will also be treated to a fully stocked bar, provided by Bellissimo Vino Edinburgh, with luxury alcoholic beverages.

The event runs from 7:00pm-11:00pm, with tickets only costing £20 per person.

Amy Waters, the group’s spokesperson, said: “One of our units for our course is on organising events where we have to plan, organise, and carry out a successful event.

"As a team we had to come up with four different ideas and the casino night just beat the other ideas which included a burlesque night, dog adoption event, and comic con.

"The night will be held in the campus’ atrium and we’re hoping to have between 50 to 100 guests.”

Amy said that the group chose Andy’s Man Club as its beneficiary as one of the group, Logan Smith, has lost three close friends to suicide.

She said. “It is a great charity that raises a lot of awareness on men’s mental health as well as trying to remove the stigma surrounding it.

"We had initially planned for the night to be a strict black tie event, but we have decided to just ask people to glam-up on the night.

"The gambling will all be done with fun money that is included in the price of the ticket with guest being given the option to buy more if they lose all of there chips.

"There are loads of great prizes up for grabs and we’re all really excited.”She added: “It is shaping up to be a great night.”