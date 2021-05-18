Fife Council opens door to more  Early Years Officer modern apprenticeships

Early Years Officer Modern Apprentice training with Fife Council has been so successful the service will be re-opening vacancies for the scheme in early June.

By Darren Gibb
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 3:19 pm

The development of Fife’s younger children continues to be a high priority for the local authority, with the understanding that people from a whole range of backgrounds and experience are needed to create a team.

If you have decided to change direction in your working life or you have been away from working life for a while, this is an opportunity open to all.  

Fife Council early years officer Olivia.

Councillor Craig Walker, convenor of education and children’s services, said: "Following the success of the training delivered over the last few years, we’re delighted to be able to offer more of these rewarding apprenticeships.

“The apprenticeship scheme allows people to gain valuable experience on the job and develop new skills. At the same time, they gain essential SVQ qualifications which opens up a range of new career opportunities.”

